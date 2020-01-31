The Islanders are currently living it up in South Africa in the Love Island villa, making us all sufficiently envious as we endure the Great British weather. But when contestant Shaughna Phillips is at home she can be found in London. It may not be a villa in South Africa, but Shaughna definitely has an eye for interiors. From stylish wallpaper to vases full of gorgeous flowers, take a look at the 25-year-old's house below…

In October last year, Shaughna posted this gorgeous this selfie, in which her cream and gold Damask style wallpaper can be seen. A sleek silver mirror can also be seen – perfect for those selfies!

MORE: Love Island heartthrob Luke Mabbott has a house that could rival Justin Bieber's

With her light grey walls and matching grey bookcase, it seems that neutrals colours form Shaughna's colour scheme. In the picture, posted in March last year, a stylish side table can be seen, adorned with scent diffusers, a scented candle and a beautiful vase with pink and cream flowers.

Any girl will tell you that a full-length mirror is essential. In this mirror selfie posted in 2018, Shaughna looks incredible in a two-piece red outfit. The vintage style cream mirror complements the light grey walls and cream chest of drawers perfectly.

MORE: Why Love Island's Sophie Piper doesn't talk about her famous sister Rochelle Humes

In another photo, Shaughna can be seen posing in a glam selfie which shows off more of the grey and white colour scheme. In the post, the Islander is sat on a charcoal grey sofa with crushed velvet cushions and a grey throw. In the background, there's a white dressing table, complete with pretty ornaments, and matching white blinds.

Shaughna posed up a storm in this picture before her night out on the town, and it's clear the Phillips family's love for wallpaper continues throughout the house. The eye-catching design wallpaper covers a feature wall in the home, next to a grey bookcase and matching lamp.

READ: A peek inside Love Island Sophie Piper's gorgeous Essex home

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.