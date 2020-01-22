Two new Islanders are set to enter the Love Island villa! At the end of Wednesday's episode, viewers were teased with the entrance of Luke Trotman and Luke Mabbott (the name situation just got a whole lot more confusing) and we're sure they're going to cause a stir. The two Lukes are no doubt entering with a firm idea of who they have their eye on and who is their type, but will they get what they're looking for? Before the drama unfolds on Thursday night's episode, we think it's time to meet these two new Islanders – here's all you need to know about Luke and, er, Luke…

Love Island Bombshell #1: Luke Trotman

Luke Trotman is a semi-professional footballer and student from Luton. The 22-year-old describes himself energetic, a romantic and a "strong eight" out of ten. In his pre-villa interview, Luke also revealed his worst habit: "I can be quite stubborn, which annoys a lot of people. I'm overly competitive too." Just like a few of his fellow Islanders, Luke comes from a family that is no stranger to being on TV. "My mum was on the X Factor in 2007," he revealed. "She's called Beverley Trotman and came sixth. She's done a few musicals and she's in the Kingdom Choir now… but she didn't perform at Meghan and Harry's wedding!"

Luke T describes himself as an "strong eight" out of ten

On whether he'd be prepared to step on some toes to get what he wants, Luke said: "I wouldn't mind stepping on someone’s toes. But I would probably ask them before. I like to think I would." And who does Luke have his eye on? "Leanne, Siannise, Sophie and Rebecca." Just a few then!

Love Island Bombshell #2: Luke Mabbott

Next up we have Luke Mabbott, a heating engineer from Redcar. The 24-year-old said in his pre-villa interview that he describes himself as "happy, outgoing" and will bring a "good vibe" to the villa. As a self-certified "eight out of ten", Luke said his best feature is his tattoos, of which he has nearly 50! Luke also described his ideal woman: "Someone who is outgoing, funny and can hold a conversation."

Luke M says he has been mistaken for Justin Bieber in the past

Although Luke admitted he has his eyes on Paige, Sophie, Shaughna and Rebecca, he revealed he has a favourite: "I've definitely got my eyes on Paige the most, she is definitely my type." Paige is currently coupled with Finley, but could she be wooed by Luke? Luke has also been mistaken for a certain superstar. "I've been mistaken for Justin Bieber quite a few times. I've walked into clubs and been given VIP table service and free drinks because the bouncer has thought I'm him!" We're so excited to see the drama unfold!

Love Island continues on Thursday, 9pm on ITV2

