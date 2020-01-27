After it was teased that Sunday night's Doctor Who was not one to be missed, fans were quick to speculate what could happen during the episode, and it was more fab-u-lous than we could have ever imagined! After making his final appearance on the hugely popular sci-fi show back in David Tennat's era in 2010, fans were thrilled when it was revealed that John Barrowman, who plays Captain Jack Harkness, returned to the series.

In the episode, Captain Jack – an immortal time traveller – accidentally teleports Graham, played by Bradley Walsh, onto his ship, thinking that he is the newly regenerated Doctor. When it becomes clear that he wasn't going to be able to find the Doctor in time, he tells Graham, Ryan and Yas to give her a warning: "Beware the lone cyberman."

The episode also introduced Jo Martin as The Doctor

Twitter went into a meltdown following the return of the fan favourite character, with one viewer writing: "Okay I just wanna ask. Now that we’ve seen the episode, are we all in agreement that the hype and marketing for the story was WORTH IT?" Another added: "Every series it's been rumoured, every year we've hoped, and finally tonight, after over a DECADE, we got the return of CAPTAIN JACK HARKNESS!!!!!! WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!!" John opened up about his surprise return to the show, telling Radio Times: "It feels absolutely amazing. I’ve always been holding the torch to eventually bring Jack back, because I know the love that the fan base and the Whovians around the world have for him. Without giving too much of the story away, it’s the same Jack you know. He’s flirtatious, he’s sassy, he’s also determined. So Hallelujah – Jack is back!"

The episode was filled with twists and turns as it was also revealed that the new character Ruth was actually a regeneration of the Doctor, who had been living in secret on earth. However, neither Doctor ever remembers being the other, prompting a new mystery of the series. One viewer wrote: "I haven't been that excited throughout a Doctor Who episode in SO LONG, I'm still not fully recovered. This is what happens when you mix great plot twists, and excellent secrecy in filming/production. Brilliant television."

