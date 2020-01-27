Caprice shares new video discussing Dancing on Ice partner following her controversial return The American model is now paired up with Oscar Peter

Caprice has shared a new video with fans following her return to Dancing on Ice on Sunday. The American model uploaded the short clip on Instagram, along with the caption: "Yayyyyyyy made it through @dancingonice thank u so much for your support and kind messages now back to work! thank u thank u." Filmed in the kitchen of her London home, Caprice begins the video by saying: "So, good morning. I just wanted to say thank you so much everyone for so many beautiful, kind messages. It really means a lot to me. We made it through!" she exclaims as she punches the air.

The 48-year-old can then be heard shouting to her two six-year-old sons, Jax and Jett, who are off camera, asking: "Boys, are you excited mummy made it through?" to which they can be heard cheering, "Yeah!" in response. Turning her attention back to the camera, Caprice explained: "Ohhh they were so excited! Anyways, back to Mummy duties, of course, then after school drop-off, back to training. So I'm going to take on board everything that the judges said, and Oscar and I…

"Oh, thank you so much Oscar, he's been amazing. And Katie too, his beautiful fiancée, they've been just amazing. Ok, that's it. Thank you so much everyone, thank you so much. Ok, bye!" she concludes, blowing the camera a kiss.

Sunday's appearance was Caprice's first performance on the ice since her split from pro partner Hamish Gaman. Caprice did not appear on last week's show, with host Holly Willoughby making the surprise announcement that she had parted ways with Hamish. Last week, the blonde star started training with new partner Oscar Peter, a Swiss skating champion, and on Sunday they made their debut.

Fans differed in their opinions about ITV's handling of what has become one of the most talked-about moments in the show's history. When Caprice and Oscar were introduced at the start of the show, there were boos as well as cheers, and many viewers took to Twitter to share their disapproval at the star's return, with some believing Caprice shouldn't have been allowed to change partners, and others saying she should be sent home.

"Don't like that Caprice is allowed to skate on DOI with a new partner. Not fair on Poor Hamish. Should be told not on," one viewer remarked, while another noted: "Honestly think it’s completely out of order that Caprice has got a new partner." A number of fans defended the 48-year-old, however, reminding fellow Dancing on Ice viewers that the show hasn't yet revealed the cause of the backstage shake-up. One tweeted: "She was amazing doing her first skate give the poor woman a chance." A second added: "People just believe everything they read and don't give anyone a chance! Looking forward to seeing @CapriceBourret_ tonight xx."

Caprice and Oscar did find themselves placed in the bottom two on Sunday, but it was former Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya and his partner Jess Hatfield who became the third couple to leave the competition.