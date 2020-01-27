Dancing on Ice has certainly got people talking this year – not least because of the mystery surrounding Caprice and her former skating partner, Hamish Gaman. The model declined to dance in the competition in week three after inexplicably parting ways with Hamish, and only returned to the show this Sunday, when she made her debut with new partner, Oscar Peter. One man who can give a better insight than most into the workings of the show is last year's winner James Jordan, and on Sunday he took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the drama.

James Jordan has publicly defended Hamish Gaman on Twitter

"As you all know I never put my opinions on Twitter and always shy away from controversy," the 41-year-old joked. "However, I'd just like to say I spent five months working around Hamish from DOI last year, and he's a wonderful hard working guy who is lovely. Take from that what you will. #DancingOnIce." James's pregnant wife Ola Jordan was among those to comment on his post, sharing a GIF showing Will from Will and Grace 'stirring the pot'.

MORE: Caprice shares new video discussing Dancing on Ice partner following her controversial return

"Haha, but he has a point, I think, from what I've seen anyway that Hamish is very professional, and excellent pro and a gent," one fan replied to Ola. A second follower responded to James: "It's quite obvious that it's Caprice's drama. She shouldn't even still be there, James. Hamish has had what two-three partners and none of them have ever complained." A third remarked: "I don't know him, but from his demeanour he looks like a lovely professional person. Such a shame he's not competing. Look forward to seeing him dance next year."

At home with James and Ola Jordan

Sunday's appearance was Caprice's first performance on the ice since her split from Hamish. Caprice did not compete in week three, with host Holly Willoughby making the surprise announcement that she had parted ways with Hamish. Last week, the blonde star started training with new partner Oscar Peter, a Swiss skating champion, and on Sunday they made their debut. Caprice’s return certainly divided viewers, with a number questioning whether she should still be allowed to compete. However, others argued that the show hasn't actually revealed the cause of the backstage shake-up and that Caprice should be given the benefit of the doubt.

MORE: James Jordan reveals new worry about heavily pregnant wife Ola

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.