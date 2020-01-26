Dancing on Ice's Caprice Bourret returns to mixed reaction from fans The model is back on the ice with new partner Oscar Peter

Dancing on Ice star Caprice Bourret returned to the rink on Sunday afternoon for the first time following her split with pro partner Hamish Gaman. The American didn't appear on last week's show and host Holly Willoughby made the surprise announcement that Caprice and Hamish had parted ways. In the week, the mum-of-two started training with her new partner, Swiss skating champion Oscar Peter, and on Sunday night they made their debut.

Caprice and Hamish's professional partnership ended suddenly last week

Fans, however, differed in their opinions about ITV's handling of what has become one of the most talked-about moments in the show's history. When Caprice and Oscar were introduced at the start of the show, there were boos as well as cheers, and many viewers took to Twitter to share their disapproval of the star's return, with some believing Caprice shouldn’t have been allowed to change partners, and others saying she should go home this week.

Caprice returned with new partner Oscar Peter on Sunday night

One posted: "Caprice is a drama queen, she should take some lessons from Libby Clegg who is blind but can skate without any drama!" Others wrote: "Don't like that Caprice is allowed to skate on DOI with a new partner. Not fair on Poor Hamish. Should be told not on," and: "Honestly think it’s completely out of order that Caprice has got a new partner." Others defended the 48-year-old, though, reminding fellow Dancing on Ice fans that the show hasn't yet revealed the cause of the backstage shake-up.

One tweeted: "She was amazing doing her first skate give the poor woman a chance," And: "People just believe everything they read and don't give anyone a chance! Looking forward to seeing @CapriceBourret_ tonight xx." Another viewer, meanwhile, posted their appreciation for Hamish, who is still appearing in the show's group dances and is a firm fan favourite. They wrote: "Seeing him skate in at the opening with such poise and elegance shows what a professional he is."

