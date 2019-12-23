Why This Morning and Loose Women have been cancelled this week ITV has a new schedule in place

Fans of This Morning and Loose Women might be left disappointed this week! Both ITV shows have been pulled to make way for a new Christmas time schedule. In fact, both shows will remain off-air until the New Year, and aren't set to return to screens until 2 January. ITV's earlier daytime shows, Good Morning Britain and Lorraine, meanwhile, will continue to air this week, on 23rd December, Christmas Eve and 27th December. The temporary new timetable will see This Morning replaced by reruns of Midsomer Murders on 23rd, 24th, 26th and the 27th December. The hit movie, The Mummy Returns, will air at 11.25 on Monday, running through Loose Women's usual timeslot, and Jim Carrey's The Grinch will air on 12.40 Christmas Eve. ITV Racing will replace the show on Boxing Day.

Loose Women will remain off-air until the New Year

There's still plenty of great TV to catch up on over Christmas. The show that has probably had the most buzz is the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special, which will air on BBC One at 8.30pm on Christmas Day. Other highlights include the Strictly Christmas Special, Bancroft, The Great Christmas Bake Off, Call the Midwife and a new BBC adaptation of A Christmas Carol, starring Guy Pearce.

Meanwhile, with 2019 coming to an end, the most complained about TV moments of the decade were recently revealed, with Celebrity Big Brother topping the list with an incident between Roxanne Pallett and Ryan Thomas. During the 2018 series, Roxanne falsely accused Ryan of aggressively punching her in the ribs during a play fight. Although Roxanne later apologised to Ryan and said that she "got it wrong", at the time the scandal received 25,327 official complaints to Watchdog.

The second most complained about TV moment was also from 2018, when Coleen Nolan had a heated argument with Kim Woodburn on Loose Women, which resulted in Kim leaving the show in tears, while Coleen took a long break from the series after receiving social media abuse following the incident. Other reality shows to have made the top ten list include Love Island, when Dani Dyer was shown a clip of Jack Fincham reunited with his ex-girlfriend, causing her emotional distress, and complaints about comments made by Big Brother contestants in 2015. The X Factor also received 2,868 complaints back in 2010 about performances by Rihanna and Christina Aguilera, which were deemed too explicit by viewers.