John Torode made his return to This Morning on Wednesday after enjoying a luxurious honeymoon with wife Lisa Faulkner, and the celebrity chef was on hand to rustle up a delicious-sounding Aussie breakfast, comprised of corn cakes, crispy bacon and avocado. But even more impressive than his breakfast-making skills was his tan! The star looked seriously sun-kissed, which is no surprise considering he and Lisa have just returned from Mauritius.

WATCH: John Torode talks about his wedding on This Morning

The happy couple shared many sunny snaps of their time away, and before leaving former EastEnders star Lisa even took to Instagram to share with followers what an incredible honeymoon the pair had.

John had certainly caught the sun!

She wrote: "Well we have had the best time on our honeymoon in Mauritius @luxgrandgaube such a beautiful and romantic place where we have been properly looked after. The staff and food and rooms and whole hotel have been amazing and I don’t want to leave!! We have spent the whole time just us together laughing and chatting and kissing, enjoying each other’s company in the sunshine and the rain. I love you @johntorodecooks thank you for a wonderful honeymoon."

Lisa and John headed off on their honeymoon some three months after their wedding day. The happy couple were married on 24 October at Aynhoe Park in Oxfordshire. Their celebrations were held over two days, with the happy couple enjoying a pre-wedding dinner on the eve of their big day. On hand to walk with Lisa down the aisle were her two nieces, Lola and Eva-Rose, who acted as her bridesmaids, as well as her 13-year-old daughter Billie, who was given the role of her best woman. Billie, along with her cousins, also sang during the ceremony.