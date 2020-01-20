It's the show that everybody is talking about, and This Morning host Holly Willoughby has found herself at the centre of The Masked Singer mysteries as many are convinced she is behind the Octopus mask. After a clip was shown of Saturday night's show, in which panellist Jonathan Ross guessed that Holly was the Octopus singer, Holly was then quizzed on her involvement in the show by fellow This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Kem Cetinay.

But Holly was quick to claim that she wasn't involved, stating: "Guys this is really nice of you but you've all heard me sing right? Octopus has got a really good voice!" However, the mum-of-three then went on to give a more elusive answer saying: "You know what, I'm not going to confirm or deny, I'm just going to leave it there," before teasing, "I get up to a lot in my spare time..." We'll have to wait and see!

Many are convinced that Holly is behind the Octopus mask

The show, which began earlier this month, has already seen four celebs unmasked: Patsy Palmer, who was dressed as a Butterfly, Alan Johnson, who was disguised as a Pharaoh, Justin Hawkins, who was the Chameleon, and football legend Teddy Sheringham, who was the Tree. The former England manager and footballer was unmasked from the Tree costume on Saturday night's show after his rendition of Bill Wither's Lovely Day. After being voted off by the panellists, Teddy then revealed himself as the mystery singer.

The father-of-two also appeared on the This Morning sofa alongside Holly, Phil and Kem to discuss his unveiling and went on to express the extreme secrecy surrounding the show. "Genuinely, you turn up, balaclavas, fresh helmet, with a top on saying 'don't speak to me' and just get ushered in and go and do your bit," he said. "You might see someone else [masked] walking through the car park ... but you're not allowed to speak to each other, it could be my next door neighbour and I wouldn't even know!" We can't wait to see more celebs unmasked!

The Masked Singer continues on ITV on Saturday at 7pm.

