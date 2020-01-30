Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were forced to apologise on Thursday's This Morning after a caller appeared to swear live on air. The duo were playing Spin to Win, a game where a viewer is called and has to answer the phone with the day's password before answering a question about something that happened earlier on in the programme. But the presenters really struggled as no-one was picking up their phone. However, when one caller did, instead of sharing the password she said "It’s me", before appearing to drop an expletive.

Before the naughty word, Holly scalded the caller named Louise and told her, "No that's not the password. Hang up, Louise one rule!" But when Louise let out an expletive, both presenters immediately put their hands to their mouths in shock before bursting into fits of giggles. Trying to diffuse the situation, Phil admitted: "So sorry if she swore there but that's what I would say." Holly added while laughing: "Let's try again, we get cross but perhaps you don't get quite so cross."

Holly fell to the floor after the caller answered the question wrong

Things only got worse though as the next eight phone calls were failed to be answered, with a perplexed Holly asking: "Are we on a different channel here? Are we off air?" When they did finally have someone answer the phone with the correct password, the caller failed to answer the question correctly to spin the wheel. The caller was asked what colour the iconic Only Fools And Horses three-wheeled van they drove into the studio was. When she answered "green", Holly lost the plot and fell to the floor laughing. Luckily, the duo ended up giving the answer away which meant the caller won a trip to Bali!

Viewers at home loved the segment, with one commenting: "@thismorning you have made me smile today watching you TRYING to play Spin To Win. @Schofe and @hollywills." While another added: "I've never laugh so much at spin to win. I was sat holding my phone praying it would ring." "The lady was obviously colour blind," another commented.

