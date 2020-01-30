What did the stars of Winter Love Island do before the show? There's quite the mix!

The Islanders have been in the South African villa taking part in the winter series of Love Island for almost three weeks now. No doubt the contestants have sufficiently settled into their new lives as TV regulars, enjoying the gorgeous weather and coupling up with their type on paper. But what did the Islanders do before entering the show? Here's all you need to know…

Luke T

Before heading to South Africa, Luke T was quite the sportsman and played as a semi-professional footballer. Luke started his career at Luton Town before moving on to play for Darlington FC as a defender. The 22-year-old also made his debut in England's C team in March 2019. Luke has been out of the game, however, after rupturing his Achilles tendon in August 2019. Ouch!

Paige

Viewers may recognise Paige Turley's face from another popular TV show. The Islander auditioned as a singer for Britain's Got Talent back in 2012. Paige, who was 14 at the time, sang Birdy's song Skinny Love. Just like her famous ex Lewis Capaldi, the Islander still sings to this day. The 22-year-old posts many images on her social media of her gigging at venues and even recording music.

Finn

In his pre-villa interview, Finn stated that he works as a recruitment consultant. However, the 20-year-old is another Islander with a skill for sport. On his Instagram, Finn posted in July last year that he had signed to Oxford City Football club.

Siannise

Prior to her villa journey, Siannise worked her magic transforming people from drab to fab as a beauty consultant. The 25-year-old from Bristol would often post gorgeous selfies on Instagram, showing off her impressive make up skills.

Shaughna

The 25-year-old described herself as chatty, funny and clever in her pre-villa interview; given the Londoner works as a democratic services officer, we can see why! "People won't expect it from me," she said. "When they hear me speak about certain things they'll be shocked."

Callum

Twenty-three-year-old Callum works as a scaffolder in his hometown Manchester. The Northerner is currently paired up with Shaughna, and luckily for Callum, she told him when they coupled up that she loves a man who works with his hands! Cheeky…

Luke M

Luke M from Redcar works as a heating and electric engineer. Frankly, we're just shocked he isn't a professional Justin Bieber lookalike – uncanny!

Jess

Her sister may have left her side after being dumped from the Island, but back on home turf Jess works alongside her twin Eve as a VIP hostess in exclusive clubs. And it's during this role that sister Eve met a very famous face. Prior to entering the Love Island villa, Eve said: "Tyga, Kylie Jenner's ex, messaged me. We were both at an event and I posted an Instagram story tagging him." Jess is also a Psychology student at University College London.

Wallace

Newbie Wallace works as a personal trainer in his hometown of Inverness. The 24-year-old Scot works as a PT for his fitness company Dynomorph Fitness, helping others get fit and stay in shape. Wallace also works as a model and is signed to Colours Agency.

Rebecca

Rebecca is a carer and part-time model from Newcastle. The 21-year-old even has a couple of titles to her name: she won the Miss Newcastle competition in 2018, and even came sixth in the Miss England 2019 competition. Given that Rebecca works as a carer, it's clear that she's a very giving and compassionate person and also, according to her Instagram, involves herself in a number of charitable projects.

Mike

Mike joined Greater Manchester Police in 2018. The Islander impressed his villa-mates when he walked in and told them his occupation, but it seems that he actually walked away from his role for his Love Island journey. A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police told the Manchester Evening News: "Mr Boateng is no longer a GMP officer. He was with GMP for under three years and left the organisation prior to taking part in the show." Prior to joining the police, Mike also had a career as a semi-professional footballer. He used to play for Sheffield United alongside current Everton professional player Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Nas

Prior to entering the Love Island villa, Nas worked as a builder. The 23-year-old is also a sports science graduate. Not just a pretty face!

Sophie

The sister of Rochelle Humes worked as a medical PA in Essex before entering the Love Island villa. Sophie, 21, has also done some modelling work, and is currently signed to MiLK model management.

Demi

Demi works as a style advisor at a clothes boutique. The 21-year-old from Portsmouth graduated from the University of Winchester in 2019 with a History degree, and revealed in her entrance interview: "My dream career is to be a museum curator in Rome after I've learnt Italian." Impressive!

