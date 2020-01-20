A peek inside Love Island Sophie Piper's gorgeous Essex home

Love Island always serves up some serious holiday envy with the bright sunshine, white beaches and exotic villa, but the winter series is particularly dreamy considering the rest of us are back at work enduring the cold UK temperatures. As well as the usual colourful beanbags and alfresco kitchen we are used to from the summer series in Majorca, the new villa in Cape Town also has a huge Jacuzzi bathtub, a 'vibey' hideaway and the layered terrace.

But how different is the interior to Sophie Piper's own house back in Essex? The 21-year-old has shared glimpses inside her elegant home primarily through selfies on social media, and it looks absolutely gorgeous!

From her walk-in wardrobe to the wooden floorboards, sweeping staircases and modern kitchen, keep scrolling to see inside the luxury home the medical PA will return to after the reality TV show.

Just weeks ago, Sophie shared a snap of herself wearing a fluffy white robe, but it was the huge walk-in wardrobe stretching out behind her that caught our eye! Lined with deep blue painted units to hold all of her essentials as well as several hanging rails, we like to think this was one of the key rooms she spent preparing her pretty Love Island wardrobe. The plush grey carpets and white walls provide a blank canvas for the room, while the spotlights are sure to provide the perfect lighting for an Instagram-worthy picture.

In another photo, she posed in her back garden outside the glass doors that lead into her kitchen. Inside, the room follows a classic colour scheme with white walls and wooden floorboards, and we are particularly in love with the plush grey velvet stools that sit at her breakfast table. With the abundance of natural light that streams in through the glass, this is likely a fabulous place to sit when the sun comes out.

Sophie made headlines as soon as she entered the villa due to her connection to sister Rochelle Humes. As Sophie posed alongside their other sister, Lili, in matching Christmas pyjamas back in December 2017, it provided a peek inside the family's interior design style, including a warm electric fireplace, white candles and a black engraved statement mirror.

