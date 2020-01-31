Dancing on Ice star Hamish Gaman finally speaks out after split from partner Caprice Caprice changed partners after just one performance with Hamish

Dancing on Ice professional skater Hamish Gaman has finally broken his silence after he mysteriously "parted ways" with his celebrity partner Caprice Bourret earlier this month. The 36-year-old shared a concerning tweet on Friday in which he admitted he is "not ok" following the split, but warned that the "truth always comes out". His message on Twitter read: "Hi everyone. Thank you so much for your kind messages. I've been overwhelmed by your love and support - it's brought me to tears at times. Honestly, I'm not okay, but I'd like to thank Amelia, my pro family and ITV for doing all they can to support me. I'm comforted knowing the truth always comes out in the end, and I hope we can focus on the skating again now."

Following their first live performance on the ITV show, Caprice stunned viewers the following week when she was noticeably absent, leaving host Holly Willoughby to announce the shocking news that she and Hamish were no more. Holly said: "Unfortunately, Caprice and Hamish have parted ways and will not be skating this week. As you saw in our opening number, Hamish remains one of the members of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week."

The 48-year-old model is now partnered up with Oscar Peter, while Hamish is still taking part in the group performances. ITV confirmed to HELLO! at the time: "We're pleased to say that Caprice is back on the ice today in training, and very much working towards returning to the show on Sunday night."

Following her return to the ice, Caprice said in her VT: "I missed last week's show as I'm no longer skating with Hamish. This week I'm meeting my new pro and I'm excited and nervous. I’ve been out of the game for a week and I feel like I’ve taken ten steps back. I know I have a lot to prove. I think I’m as ready as I’ll ever be."

