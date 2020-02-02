Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly reveals her dream royal contestant on the show "Camilla has a great sense of humour and is so down-to-earth"

Fresh from picking up a gong for Strictly Come Dancing at the NTAs, TV host Tess Daly reveals in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! that her dream royal contestant would be the Duchess of Cornwall. "Camilla has a great sense of humour and is so down-to-earth," she says. "She's a huge fan of Strictly and told us how much she enjoys it. We'd love to have her on the show. She's friends with Craig Revel Horwood so maybe I'll ask him to have a word!"

Tess Daly opens up about Strictly

Tess, who recently made her debut in the world of interior design with her first homeware collection, also tells HELLO! how she would love to discuss colour schemes with Camilla and the Prince of Wales. "I'm sure they have incredible taste," says the ambassador for The Prince's Trust. "But in a fantasy scenario I'd love to talk interiors with them."

MORE: Tess Daly shares glimpse inside her stunning home

The 50-year-old Strictly co-host reveals who her fantasy dance partner would be – but it's not her husband of 16 years, TV presenter Vernon Kay.

"I haven't tried my favourite dance - the Argentine tango - with Vernon yet," she tells HELLO! "I'm sure there would be a lot of toe stamping going on! If I had to compete on Strictly, I'd need a tall partner, like Johannes (Radebe), Graziano (Di Prima) or Anton (Du Beke)."

READ: Strictly's Tess Daly recounts the births of her daughters Phoebe and Amber

Tess talks of how she named two ranges in her new homeware collection, Tess Daly Home, after her daughters, Phoebe, 15, and Amber, 10. "I love my girls more than anything else in the world," she tells HELLO! "When I created the Phoebe and Amber ranges, I had them in mind."

To read more, pick up the latest issue of HELLO!, out on Monday