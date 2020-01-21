Tess Daly has treated fans to a glimpse inside her immaculate living room, and the Strictly star certainly knows how to decorate a room. Tess, who recently launched a new home range in collaboration with Next, revealed that her living room has chic grey walls that are adorned with art work and a gigantic, L-shaped sofa that is biscuit coloured and decorated with plump patterned cushions, that acts as the centrepiece. The large lounge spills out into the kitchen, and Tess has added a beautiful bouquet of flowers for good measure.

Tess shares her family home, which is situated in Beaconsfield, with husband Vernon Kay and their two daughters – Phoebe and Amber – and aside from their gorgeous living room, the home also features its own private swimming pool, not-to-mention a huge garden with space for the family's beloved pet Shetland ponies, Honey and Willow.

The mum-of-two has previously spoken to HELLO! about their family life at home, saying she loves the time she isn't working and is able to relax with her daughters: "It's nice to have a bit of time to do ordinary things like the school run, baking with the kids after school, helping them with their homework. I live for that stuff, it's my number one role as a mum."

In the past, the doting mum has even treated fans to a glimpse of her incredible dressing room. The TV presenter has a white dressing table with a Hollywood-style light-up mirror and drawers dedicated to all of her beauty products.

Tess has kept her vast array of lip glosses and lipsticks organised in Perspex containers within a drawer, while her brushes are all stored in patterned mugs on top. Among the makeup buys in Tess’ stash is Urban Decay’s cult All Nighter setting spray, and Benefit’s the POREfessional primer.

Tess and Vernon also have a huge open-plan kitchen with glass doors surrounding the space that lead out into the garden. The room is light and airy with white walls and pale flooring, with duck egg blue sofas to add a pop of colour. We're getting serious interiors envy…

