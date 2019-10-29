Strictly’s Claudia Winkleman reveals why she’s jealous of Tess Daly The Strictly Come Dancing co-host revealed some interesting facts about her friend…

They're great friends having presented Strictly Come Dancing together for years – but Claudia Winkleman has admitted she has a touch of the green-eyed monster when it comes to her co-host Tess Daly. The 47-year-old confessed that while she's envious of Tess's "beautiful" appearance, there's one aspect of her that she's particularly jealous of… her metabolism, even admitting that if she could steal it, she would!

Heaping praise on Tess, Claudia told the Sunday Mirror: "Oh my goodness, I love everything about her. She is a magnificent creature. She is so beautiful, I love her hair, I love her face, she has the most extraordinary body, but if I could steal anything it would be her metabolism. The other day we were having a script meeting and she pulls out a family bag of Maltesers, eats all of them, then at the end she decides to have a ploughman’s baguette. She’s an actual goddess." Sounds like a top woman to us!

While it may sound like Claudia's praise could be masking some underlying animosity aimed towards Tess, her stylist, Sinead McKeefry, previously revealed to HELLO! that there is absolutely "no drama" between the pair, especially when it comes to deciding their Strictly outfits each weekend. While it's rare, we love it when Claudia and Tess match in their outfits, such as the time they both wore metallic dresses, but either of them would be more than happy to change their look if they were dressed too similarly.

When we asked Sinead about their outfit choices and if she checks in with James Yardley - Tess's stylist - she said: "Yes, James and I confer and the girls are great. If they both maybe want to wear something similar, they are both the first to say 'no, you wear it I’ll wear something else...' which is a credit to them. We don’t do drama."

