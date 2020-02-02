Holly Willoughby shares new video featuring Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford The trio all featured in a fun video taken at the NTAs on Tuesday night

Holly Willoughby had a great start to the week after This Morning won Best Daytime Show yet again at the National Television Awards. The TV star was still reminiscing about the night on Friday, and took to Instagram to share a video she had taken from her seating area during the night. In the footage, the star was sat next to co-host Phillip Schofield, while Friday presenter Ruth Langsford was seen behind them. Holly held up her glass of drink to gesture a celebratory cheers, while Phillip looked on smiling. This Morning has now won twelve NTA gongs and has won every year at the awards show ever since Holly joined in 2009.

Holly Willoughby shared a video from the NTAs featuring Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford

At the awards show, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Holly and Phillip changed seats half-way through the ceremony. The popular duo sat with their This Morning family and their loved ones, including Holly's husband Dan Baldwin and Phillip's wife Stephanie Lowe, for the first part, but moved to sit with their Dancing on Ice co-stars later on. This was because the ITV skating show was nominated in the Talent Show category. While Dancing on Ice didn't win, Holly and Phil couldn't contain their excitement when they went up to collect their NTA for This Morning, which was presented by Richard and Judy.

This Morning were crowned the winners of the Best Daytime Television award

An overwhelmed Holly said: "Oh my goodness me, thank you, thank you so much! To be given this award by Richard and Judy as well is just so special." She continued: "We love making this show, if you've tuned in because you want somebody to keep you company, because something's interested you and you've learnt something, if you've tuned in because you've had a giggle along with us, it's made our job worthwhile. This is a special one because this is ten years which is ridiculous!" Turning to her close friend Phil, she added: "Ten years by the side of this silver-haired man with a heart of gold. I tell you I couldn't wish for more. Thank you so much, thank you!"

Phil also took the mic as he praised their "amazing team", calling them "the best team on the telly", before adding to Friday presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth: "Your Fridays are fantastic, we love you so much, you should say something too I think." Taking centre stage, Ruth continued to thank their fans and viewers as she said: "Thank you so much, ten years wow, what an achievement. It's an absolute honour for us to go on that show every single day and we love it because we know you love it – the people who vote for us. Ten years in a row is an absolute amazing achievement for everyone here."

