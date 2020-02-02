Eamonn Holmes returned to his hometown of Northern Ireland over the weekend to pay his respects to his friend and fellow broadcaster Stephen Clements, who passed away suddenly at the beginning of January. The This Morning star went to see a billboard in memory of Stephen, which is located in Carrickfergus. Taking to Instagram to share a photo of himself standing in front of the billboard, Eamonn wrote: "Went to see this tribute to my recently deceased friend and fellow broadcaster Stephen Clements in his Home town of Carrickfergus. Sad it's there but impressive that so many care." The star's followers also shared their respects, with one writing: "So sad, such a talent gone," while another wrote: "Such a loss." A third added: "Such a wonderful tribute to a great person. I still can't believe he's gone."

Eamonn Holmes paid a touching tribute to his late friend Stephen Clements

Stephen was a popular broadcaster who had landed his dream job at BBC Radio Ulster last September, and died suddenly aged 47. The radio presenter left behind his wife Natasha and their two young children, Poppy and Robbie. His death was announced by his brother Gavin, who issued a statement through the BBC, which read: "We are devastated to lose Stephen who was deeply loved by his family and friends. We would ask for time to come to terms with this news and for privacy at this difficult time."

The This Morning presenter often goes back to Northern Ireland to see his family

Eamonn regularly goes back to Northern Ireland, having grown up in Belfast, where a lot of his family still live. The TV presenter is extremely close to his mum Josie and his four brothers, and starred in a UTV episode of Back Home in November 2018, where he paid his mum a visit. "Definitely, I am at my happiest when I am home. I am a Belfast man," Eamonn said on the programme. "Belfast is a city but it's a village really. Everybody knows everybody, and everybody is close to everybody else." The star was filmed entering his mum's house and stepping into the living room, before announcing: "It's your favourite son here!" Josie quickly quipped, "Pleased to meet you," before retorting: "Well he's not my favourite! They're all my favourites. All my sons."

The presenter has also opened up about growing up with four brothers, telling The Guardian: "My brothers and I are very close. Growing up, the lack of space meant we were like bear cubs or dogs that were always biting and nipping at each other, but not now. Today they are my best friends and that's the same for all of us; we love each other's company, we love being with each other, we indulge heavily in, what they call in Belfast, the banter or the craic."

