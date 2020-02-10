Renee Zellweger shared a sweet moment with her ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday night. The former couple were pictured enjoying a catch up inside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, some nine years after the end of their romance. Renee, 50, looked stunning in a silver one-shouldered gown, while Bradley, 45, was dapper in a tuxedo. The pair dated for around two years having met on the set of Case 39, and lived together for a few months before splitting in March 2011. Speaking about his then-girlfriend back in 2010, Bradley told E!: "I can't say enough about her. I just love her. I [loved] coming to work. I love acting with her. I can learn so much from her."

Renee had been nominated for three Oscars by the time she and Bradley dated, and he went on to receive nominations in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2019. It was thought that their romance struggled with the weight of his burgeoning career. They were both up for awards on Sunday night; Renee for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy – which she won - and Bradley for Joker, which he helped produce.

Following their romance, Renee had a long-term romance with musician Doyle Bramhall II, from 2012 until 2019. Bradley went on to have high-profile romances with Suki Waterhouse and Zoe Saldana. In April 2015, he started dating relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk. They welcome daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper on 21 March 2017, before their split in 2019 after four years together.