Lady Gaga reveals surprising reaction to Oscar nomination The actress played aspiring singer Ally in A Star Is Born

Lady Gaga has revealed that she was so overwhelmed about her Oscar nomination that she burst into tears after hearing the news. Speaking to The New York Times, the 32-year-old - who is up for Best Actress for her role as Ally in A Star Is Born - confessed that she was asleep when the nominations were read out. "I woke up around 8.30am and I didn't know anything about it," she explained, adding she quickly called her manager, who broke the good news to her. "And I just burst into tears," she shared.

Her co-star and director Bradley Cooper is also up for Best Actor, while the film has been nominated for Best Picture. This is Lady Gaga's first Oscar nomination and she faces stiff competition from Glenn Close, Olivia Colman, Yalitza Aparicio and Melissa McCarthy. Earlier this month, the singer lost to Glenn at the Golden Globes for the Best Actress prize; however, she did win the award for Best Original Song. Just a few days later, both Lady Gaga and Glenn tied in the category for best actress in a drama at the Critics' Choice Awards - much to everyone's delight.

Chatting to HELLO! about her film just months before, the Edge of Glory singer said: "You know, I knew I was going to be a part of something special from the moment I heard Bradley sing and when we met to talk about this movie. He is such an incredible visionary, and he's so precise. Being on set with him every day, watching him work, he's like a ninja." She continued: "He works with such a precision and yet he's so free as well and every single day was like a sanctuary for making art, and I love that so much and that really feeds my soul. I just feel so humbled and grateful to be by his side tonight and be part of this incredible cast. I'm very grateful."

