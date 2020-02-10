Luke Perry was noticeably absent from the 2020 Oscars in memoriam tribute on Sunday night. The Beverly Hills 90210 actor passed away in March 2019 after suffering a stroke at the age of 52. But he was not included in the annual segment, which saw the likes of Kirk Douglas and Kobe Bryant highlighted on the night. His exclusion was all the more surprising given that Luke appeared in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, which was nominated for Best Picture, and for which Brad Pitt received the Best Supporting Actor award. He was honoured during the in memoriam segments at the 2019 Emmys in September, and again at the 2020 SAG Awards just last month.

Luke was hospitalised after suffering a massive stroke on 27 February last year, and died five days later. "Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke," read a statement from his rep. "He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time."

Luke, who starred as Fred Andrews on the CW series Riverdale, was best known for playing Dylan McKay on the hit TV series Beverly Hills 90210 from 1990 to1995. He returned again in 1998 until 2000. The actor's film credits include Buffy the Vampire Slayer, 8 Seconds and The Fifth Element. He also appeared on sitcoms including Will & Grace and Spin City.