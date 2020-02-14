Demi Jones is one of the latest bombshells to have joined the Love Island villa in Cape Town, South Africa. The 21-year-old entered the competition with eyes for Nas, who soon had his head turned in Casa Amor by Eva and now, she’s getting to know heartthrob Luke M. When she’s at home, however, Demi can be found in Portsmouth where she lives with her family. Take a look inside…

Demi’s front door

Demi posed for photos outside of her front door in April last year. The wooden black design features four glass panels, and coordinates with the black door mat Demi stands on. It also matches a black lantern at the side. The photo also reveals a little of Demi’s garage, which seems to be a glossy white style.

Demi’s hallway

Inside, Demi’s hallway has lilac walls with brown tiled flooring downstairs, and plush grey carpet on the stairs leading up to the landing. It’s made more homely by a selection of family photos on the wall, and photo frames and a diffuser on a white dresser.

Demi’s kitchen

Before heading for a night out in January, Demi had photos in what seems to be her kitchen. In keeping with the pastel lilac walls in the hallway, the walls are pastel lime green, with a large butterfly clock seen behind Demi. The floors, meanwhile, are made of rustic dark wood.

In another area of the house, Demi stands in front of a door with a full-length mirror on one side, while the room has the same brown tiles as at the bottom of her hallway.

Before making her debut on Love Island, Demi was a style advisor at a clothes boutique and also graduated from the University of Winchester in 2019 with a History and Archaeology degree.

