Jacqueline Jossa took to Instagram on Friday to congratulate soap EastEnders on its 35th birthday, and also hinted that she might return as her beloved character Lauren Branning one day. Beneath a series of photos of her character, the I'm a Celebrity winner wrote: "HAPPY 35th @bbceastenders! I had such an amazing time and LOVED Lauren Branning with ALL of my heart! I miss you Lozza, maybe see you again one day! Amazing week of eps congrats everyone involved! Some pics of my time on the show! Wow. Memories."

Fans were thrilled by Jacqueline's "Maybe see you again one day" line, and many took to the comment section to ask the soap star to make a comeback happen. One wrote: "You have to come back especially now Peter is too." Another added: "Miss you being on EastEnders," with a third writing: "Oh I'd love for you to come back, Lauren is such an iconic character."

Jacqueline left the soap in 2018, and has been busy with family life and a winning stint on I'm a Celebrity since. The doting mum often shares photos of her children and keeps fans updated with her motherhood journey. Jacqueline, her husband Dan Osbourne and the two daughters they share - Ella and Mia - are a tight-knit family.

Earlier in February, Jacqueline revealed that she was feeling emotional ahead of daughter Ella's fifth birthday. Taking to Instagram with a photo of her sweet daughter, the 27-year-old wrote: "I’m obsessed with her. Little Ella. She’s going to be five this month and I cannot deal with it. Please slow down my baby love."

Fans were quick to relate. One replied: "Time really does fly by when you become a mummy," while another noted: "Mine are growing up far too fast. Enjoy them while they are young and listen to you."

