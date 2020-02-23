Who is Lisa George? All you need to know about the Dancing on Ice contestant The Coronation Street star is currently skating up a storm on Dancing on Ice

Lisa George is currently impressing judges with her skating ability on Dancing on Ice alongside her pro-partner Tom Naylor. Having seen off stiff competition from the likes of Maura Higgins, Kevin Kilbane and Ian 'H' Watkins, Lisa is living to skate another day. While she may be best recognised for her role as Beth Tinker in Coronation Street, Lisa has actually played an incredible four different roles on the ITV soap. But what else do we know about the actress? Keep reading to find out…

WATCH: Dancing on Ice in just 60 seconds

Who is Lisa George?

Lisa George is a 49-year-old actress from Grimsby, North Lincolnshire – the same stomping ground as Kevin Clifton from Strictly!

Who does Lisa George play on Coronation Street?

Lisa George plays Beth Tinker on Coronation Street

Lisa has actually portrayed four different characters on the long-running soap, with her debut appearance in 1997. She was first seen on screen playing a nursing colleague of Martin Platt for five episodes. She was next seen in 2005 as a police family liaison officer. But she is probably best known for her role of Beth Tinker – a former model and ex-girlfriend of Steve McDonald – which she has played since 2011. Lisa was originally cast for just two episodes but returned towards the end of the year after her character got a job at Underworld. She was even nominated for Best Newcomer at the TV Choice Awards in 2012.

What other TV shows has Lisa George appeared in?

Lisa started her career on stage and performed in the musical version of Prisoner: Cell Block H. She then landed small roles in high profile British shows such as Emmerdale, Holby City, The Bill and Casualty.

MORE: What did Dancing on Ice stars do before finding fame? From John Barrowman to Pamela Anderson

Lisa George is partnered with Tom Naylor

What has Lisa George said about Dancing on Ice?

Dancing on Ice isn't Lisa's first foray into ice-skating. She revealed during an appearance on Lorraine that she skated up until the age of nine but quit following a nasty accident on the ice. She said: "I did it for a couple of years until I was about nine. I was in a competition and I stuck my blades in the ice, the ice shot up like a shard and cut my chin open so that was the end of my skating career. I'm 49 this year so I haven't been on the ice for 40 years."

MORE: Exclusive: Dancing on Ice couple Brianne Delcourt and Kevin Kilbane share exciting wedding plans

Why is Lisa George on Dancing on Ice?

Despite Lisa's fears of the ice, she admitted one of the biggest reasons for joining the show was to improve her health. The actress has been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, which she is determined to reverse thanks to her gruelling training for the show. "I am determined to get fit," she said. "Instead of fat and diabetic, which I currently am. I have Type 2 diabetes which I want to get rid of."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.