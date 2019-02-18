Coronation Street's Jane Danson opens up about heartbreaking death anniversary Poor Jane!

Coronation Street actress Jane Danson has opened up about the emotional backstory behind her fainting on the ice during Dancing on Ice rehearsals at the beginning of the month. The 40-year-old actress appeared on Monday's Lorraine following her elimination on Sunday night, and told host Christine Lampard that she had passed out due to a "combination" of factors, including the grief of her dad's death anniversary. She said: "In all honesty I think it was a combination of quite a few things that particular day. I arrived at the studio slightly later than normal for various reasons. We didn't have much chance to warm up, I was severely dehydrated."

Jane Danson bravely skated after fainting just before the show

Jane added: "And just to add insult to injury, it was also the anniversary of my dad's death that day, so I was feeling quite emotional." Jane was praised for going ahead with her performance despite fainting just hours before the live show, and her husband, Robert Beck, was particularly overwhelmed – and proud – of his wife. Robert was seen in tears as he watched Jane go through with her skating performance, and the actress said of her husband: "He was very overwhelmed and has been an amazing support."

Jane and her husband, Robert Beck

Following her elimination on Sunday night, Jane took to Instagram after the show to pay tribute to her skating partner Sylvain Longchambon and Robert. The mum-of-two posted a collage of pictures from the show, and wrote next to it: "Without these amazing men i wouldnt have been able to do @dancingonice . My fab coaches Stephen and Daniel. My skating partner @slongchambon and my rock @robertbeck529 thank you All for making my dreams come true 🥰its been an amazing journey." Jane and Sylvain were friends before the show started for many years via her Corrie co-star and Sylvain's wife, Samia Longchambon. Jane and her husband Robert were guests at Sylvain and Samia's wedding in 2016. The pair met themselves when Samia took part in Dancing on Ice six years ago.

