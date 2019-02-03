Everything you need to know about Dancing on Ice's Jane Danson's famous husband, Robert Beck Jane Danson married Robert Beck in 2005

Dancing on Ice star Jane Danson is showcasing her skating abilities on this year's skating show, participating with professional skater Sylvain Longchambon. As ever with the small world of showbiz, Sylvain is the husband of Jane's good friend and Coronation Street co-star, Samia Longchambon. Jane's own husband, meanwhile, is actor Robert Beck, who has been cheering her on throughout the show. Robert is best known for his roles in Brookside and Waterloo Road, and has been married to Jane since 2005. The pair have been happily married ever since, and are parents to two sons, Harry, aged 13, and Sam, aged ten.

Who is Jane Danson's husband, Robert Beck?

Robert, born Mark Thomson, shot to fame in Brookside in 1991, playing Peter Harrison. Robert has also starred in Emmerdale as Gavin Ferris in 1999, and played Terry Appleyard in Waterloo Road in 2007. Joining Jane, Mark even had a short stint in Coronation Street in 2008, where he played Jimmy Dockerson.

When did Jane Danson and Robert Beck meet?

Jane met her now-husband at the first ever British Soap Awards in 1999. In May 2018, Robert shared a sweet throwback photo of them at the ceremony, joking that he was feeling "sly" when he first spoke to the actress. He wrote next to the image: "The night we met – 19 years ago today. I look a bit sly. I probably was." The pair went on to marry in 2005 in Lancashire in a festive ceremony on 10 December. Jane paid tribute to Robert on their wedding anniversary last month, posting a sweet picture of the pair cutting their wedding cake. "13 years ago today my love. Best day of my life," she gushed.

Jane's relationship with skating partner, Sylvain Longchambon

The Coronation Street star is extremely close to Sylvain's wife, Samia, and even chose to post a picture of the pair for her first ever Instagram post in September 2018. The pair have worked together for nearly two decades, with Jane first joining the cobbles in 1997, and Samia joining three years later in 2000. Samia invited Jane and Robert to her wedding with Sylvain in August 2016, having met on the ITV skating show six years ago.

