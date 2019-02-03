Dancing on Ice and Coronation Street star Jane Danson suffers fall and faints on ice Get well soon Jane!

Coronation Street star Jane Danson suffered a nasty fall on the ice during rehearsals on Sunday ahead of the live Dancing on Ice show. The actress had to be carried off in a stretcher, with an ITV spokesman revealing: "Jane fainted earlier today on the ice during a rehearsal for this evening's live show. She has been assessed by the show medics and is now resting ahead o the performance." While it is unknown whether Jane will be well enough to take part in the show, the rep continued: "This evening all of the celebrities take to the ice to perform in Fairytale week."

Jane Danson has suffered a nasty fall on the ice

Following the news of her fall, fans have taken to Jane's social media pages to wish her a quick recovery. One wrote: "Get well soon! Hope you're back to your lovely self ASAP xx," while another said on Twitter: "Wishing Jane Danson a speedy recovery." Jane has been taking part in the latest Dancing on Ice competition with professional skater, Sylvain Longchambon. The actress has been friends with Sylvain for many years via her Corrie co-star and Sylvain's wife, Samia Longchambon. Jane and her husband Robert Beck were guests at Sylvain and Samia's wedding in 2016. The pair met themselves when Samia took part in Dancing on Ice six years ago.

MORE: Kevin Clifton admits that Rock of Ages show is 'raunchy'

Jane with her skating partner Sylvain Longchambon

READ: Louise Redknapp shares rare photo with son - and he's the double of dad Jamie!

Both Samia and Robert have been cheering the pair on during the competition. Jane has been working hard following her latest performance, which saw judge Jason Gardner critique her efforts. The Corrie actress performed a cowboy style routine to Dancing, by Kylie Minogue, but Jason awarded her the lowest score, and questioned whether she was wanting to stay in the competition. He said: "Do you want to go out Jane Danson, because that lacked a lot of dance content for me and the dance that you did do was very basic, which is why I understand why you put all that production in to mask the fact that there wasn't a hell of a lot going on." The star then hit back at Jason, telling him: "Well you know what, I always tell my kids to do the best you can do.I did the best I could tonight and I take your comment totally on board, I did my best and it wasn't good enough, but hey."

Loading the player...

Dancing on Ice in 60 seconds

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.