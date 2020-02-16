In their first exclusive photoshoot as a newly-engaged couple, Dancing on Ice's Brianne Delcourt and Kevin Kilbane announce their wedding plans in HELLO! as they also reveal they have visited her home country of Canada to introduce her husband-to-be to her family.

Talking in detail about their wedding day for the first time, the couple tell how they will marry in Ireland, and Brianne has already chosen her wedding gown. "Yes, I have found The Dress, and our heart is set on getting married in Ireland, it will be so beautiful, and it is special to Kevin."

Former Ireland and Everton footballer Kevin tells the magazine, "Over the next month we are going there to introduce Brianne to my family, and to look at venues. We are going to set a date for September or October." Top of their wish-list will be County Mayo on the west coast where Kevin's late father was born. The bride plans to have two maids of honour, and the groom will have two best men.

The couple plan to marry in the autumn in Ireland

Kevin who proposed to his DoI partner four months after their first encounter, reveals that he phoned Brianne's father for his permission. "I couldn't tell you how the conversation went as I was so nervous. My heart was racing."

Joining the couple on the Canadian trip was Brianne's three-year-old daughter, Gracie. "I'm hoping Gracie will be my flower-girl but she might just take over the whole day!" While some people are amazed at the speed of their whirlwind romance, Brianne tells HELLO!, "We wake up every day and say how blessed we feel. I feel like I have known Kevin forever. I wish I had met him 20 years ago."

Brianne is hoping her three-year-old daughter, Gracie, will be a flower girl

Brianne also talks of her love for Canada, telling how she totally understands why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would choose the country as the place to raise their young son, Archie.

"This is the best place to raise a family, for sure. Even if I wasn't Canadian, I believe there is something magical about this country," says Brianne. "I can appreciate why Harry and Meghan would want to move here. I get this special feeling every time I come home, I can’t quite put my finger on it. It is my magical place, where I feel the less stress, and most chilled."

The bride-to-be has already found The Dress

The couple surprised fans in February when they announced their engagement on social media with a sweet Instagram post showing the moment Kevin got down on one knee. Former footballer Kevin could be seen serenading his girlfriend before bending down and asking Brianne to be his wife. "He couldn't have been more perfect," she captioned the footage. "I love you @kdkilbane77 02.04.2020."

Kevin has daughters, Elsie, 15, and Isla, 13. His footballing career spanned nearly 20 years, from 1995 to 2012. He kicked off his sports career at the local club Preston North End before moving to West Bromwich Albion two years later for £1 million. At the time, it was the club's most expensive signing. Kevin has also played for clubs including Everton and Sunderland.

Although both Kevin and Brianne were voted off Dancing on Ice quite early on in the competition, the professional skater has achieved success on the show. Brianne first joined the series in 2010 where she reached third place with Hollyoaks actor Keiron Richardson. The following year, she was crowned victorious with EastEnders actor Sam Attwater. In 2013, Brianne finished as a runner-up with Matt Lapinskas.

