Coronation Street star Jane Danson thanks Dancing on Ice's Sylvain for saving her in heartfelt message This is so lovely!

On Sunday, just before the live Dancing on Ice show, Coronation Street actress Jane Danson fainted during rehearsals. Triumphantly, the actress still went out to perform her skating routine with partner Sylvain Longchambon, impressing the judges and viewers at home in the process. Following the show, Jane paid a heartfelt tribute to Sylvain on social media, where she thanked him for saving her. She wrote on Twitter: "Thank you to the make up team for sprinkling their magic and making me feel me again. Massive thanks to @BhamPhysioLtd and @slongchambon for saving me today. And thank you for voting x."

Coronation Street star Jane Danson with her skating partner Sylvain Longchambon

MORE: Everything you need to know about Jane Danson's famous husband, Robert Beck

Sylvain was just as proud of Jane, and wrote on his own Twitter page: "What a nerve wracking day that was!!! Congratulations to @realjanedanson for going through tonight’s routine! Don’t forget to vote if you want to support us and see us skate next week!!" Jane and Sylvain made it through to the next round, and nobody was prouder than Jane's husband Robert Beck. The actor was visibly emotional as he watched them perform, and was seen wiping away tears from the audience. Robert wrote on Twitter after the show: "Thought I couldn’t be any prouder of my wife .. I was very wrong .. xxxx."

Thank you to the make up team for sprinkling their magic and making me feel me again. Massive thanks to @BhamPhysioLtd and @slongchambon for saving me today. And thank you for voting x pic.twitter.com/Hfrw3eJnVI — Jane Danson (@RealJaneDanson) 3 February 2019

Jane paid tribute to Sylvain after the live show

On Sunday afternoon, Jane had to be carried off in a stretcher, with an ITV spokesman revealing: "Jane fainted earlier today on the ice during a rehearsal for this evening's live show. She has been assessed by the show medics and is now resting ahead of the performance." Jane later revealed that she had been feeling tired before she fainted, but thanked everyone from the ITV show for taking care of her so well.

READ: Holly Willoughby cheered on by adorable son Chester in Dancing on Ice

Jane and Sylvain were friends before the show started for many years via her Corrie co-star and Sylvain's wife, Samia Longchambon. Jane and her husband Robert were guests at Sylvain and Samia's wedding in 2016. The pair met themselves when Samia took part in Dancing on Ice six years ago. Samia has been just as supportive for the pair, and has been going to watch them skate, as well as championing them on social media after their performances.

Loading the player...

Dancing on Ice in 60 seconds

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.