Line of Duty is doing its bit for charity this year with a one-off special episode for Sport Relief – and Lee Mack and Jason Isaacs are set to star! The comic sketch will see AC-12's famous trio, Steve Arnott, Kate Fleming and Ted Hasting, as they attempt to crack down on the identity of 'H', with DC Taylor (Jason Isaacs), as their prime suspect.

However, when they go to one of their infamously tense and long interviews with Taylor, things don't quite go to plan thanks to Taylor's useless lawyer, Lee Mack. The official BBC synopsis reads: "In an exclusive ‘deleted’ scene from series five, all three can be seen interrogating DC Taylor, an accused corrupt copper who they suspect knows the identity of the real ‘H’. Unfortunately for DC Taylor, his representation comes in the form of ineffective lawyer David Rickman."

Fans are excited for the one-off clip, with one tweeting: "Please tell me Jason Isaacs does the same accent as his Zhukov in Death of Stalin!" Another added: "Looking forward to watching this and to see when Jason's character asks, 'Would I lie to you?' and Lee says at the end of the sketch, 'He was telling the truth/a lie.'" A third person added: "Bet that is a right laugh working with lee Mack... laugh envy here."

Killing Eve will also be honouring Sport Relief with a one-off sketch which follows a mysterious assassin whose murder victims are all named Steve – and of course features plenty of famous Steves including Coronation Street favourite Steve McDonald, sporting icon Steve Redgrave, present Stephen Mulhern and snooker legend Steve Davis.

