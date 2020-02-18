Line of Duty shares exciting first look at season six Are you looking forward to the new season of Line of Duty?

Mother of God! Line of Duty is currently filming season six, and the BBC has treated us to two first look photos from the set. Now we're sucking diesel! The show's creator, Jed Mercurio, also shared the two snaps on Twitter, writing: "First day of filming #LineofDuty6. It's great to be back on the hunt for bent coppers. Rest assured our camera crew will do better than my amateur snaps." Fans were unsurprisingly delighted by the photos, which showed a glimpse of Ted Hastings and Steve Arnott, with one writing: "This has to be one of the most anticipated TV shows ever. Warning though... don't, I repeat, DO NOT kill off any of the famous three... you have been warned."

Another fan added: "I'm sending a congratulatory message by tapping my fingers in morse code." BBC have confirmed that the series will premiere in late 2020, and that season six will focus on an "enigmatic" Detective Chief Inspector, Joanne Davidson, who will be played by Brave star Kelly Macdonald. Speaking about Kelly joining the cast, Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, said: "We’re delighted that Kelly Macdonald is coming on board for series six. She’s one of the UK’s most versatile actors and we’re excited for viewers to see what Jed’s scripts have in store for her when she joins the Line of Duty team."

Other new cast members for season six include Our Girl actress Shalom Brune-Franklin, This is England actor Perry Fitzpatrick and Patrick Melrose actor Prasanna Puwanarajah. The series will also continue to look into the mysterious identities of 'H', a network of corrupt senior police officers. While the AC-12 team attempted to find out who the real 'H' was in season five, with Ted Hastings becoming a prime suspect, they eventually realise that it is an identity used by several culprits.

