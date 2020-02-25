Fans spot this interesting detail in The Split season 2 The Split is back on BBC for its second series

The Split returned earlier this month and has sufficiently gripped fans thanks to its dramatic storyline, emotional scenes and a stellar cast. The legal drama stars Nicola Walker as Hannah Stern, Stephen Mangan as her husband Nathan, and Donna Air as Fi Hanson. The six-part programme follows family lawyer Hannah as she navigates her marriage to Nathan being tested after she begins an affair with her colleague and former lover Christie, played by Barry Atsma.

WATCH: The Split returns for series two - trailer

Viewers are clearly loving the drama and plot of the show, but there's another detail that they have picked up on – the houses! Many on social media enjoy seeing the interior of the character's luxury London pad, but some are confused as to how the Stern family afford them. One person, who was clearly perplexed at how Hannah, Nathan and other members of the Stern family pay their mortgage, tweeted: "Their houses are massive for London – they'd sell for millions. These solicitors aren't secretly Russian oligarchs are they?" While another also echoed this notion: "Oh that fabulous house #thesplit. How much is it worth do you think? Are divorce lawyers so very well paid to be able to afford it?"

Fans of the show are loving the Stern family home in The Split

Given that Hannah and her husband Nathan are both lawyers in the TV show, that they're in possession of a posh London abode complete with gorgeous decor is perhaps unsurprising. And the Stern house is so glam that it's even making some viewers very jealous. One person tweeted: "House envy on #TheSplit." While another wrote: "I am OBSESSED with the house in #thesplit."

Hannah and Nathan Stern live in a luxury London home

The hit programme is currently being aired weekly on BBC One, but the whole of series two is available to watch right now if you're wanting to binge-watch the show. And if you're new to the drama and want to catch up on past events, then fear not as the whole of series one is also available on iPlayer, so you won't miss a thing.

