Alexandra Schauman: all you need to know about the Dancing on Ice professional The Dancing on Ice star has been winning awards since she was a teenager

Dancing on Ice pro Alexandra Schauman is back on the ice rink this series after a few years away from the show, and has been skating up a storm with her celebrity partner Joe Swash. But how much do you know about the Finnish skater? And is it true that the talented ice skater is married to one of her co-stars? We investigated…

Who is Alexandra Schauman?

Alexandra was born in Porvoo, Finland in 1980 and first appeared on Dancing on Ice back in 2010, when she was paired with Dr Hilary Jones. In 1996, Alexandra placed seventh in the Finnish Championships, which is when she first cemented herself as a star skater. By 2008, Alexandra was skating in the Finnish version of Dancing on Ice, and even came second place in the competition with her celebrity partner, footballer Jesper Blomqvist.

When did Alexandra Schauman move onto the British version of DOI?

In 2010, Alexandra made her UK DOI debut alongside Dr Hilary Jones. The pair lasted until week six, when they were eliminated from the competition. Alexandra appeared in the following two seasons of Dancing on Ice and was teamed up with cricketer Dominic Cork followed by TV presenter Sam Nixon.

When did Alexandra Schauman leave DOI?

After her third season Alexandra decided to leave the show, however, returned one year later in 2014 when she was paired with EastEnders star Todd Carty for a special edition of Dancing on Ice. This was Alexandra's last appearance on the show until 2019, when she made her second return to ITV and was paired up with Strictly star James Jordan. The two went on to win the eleventh series.

Who is Alexandra Schauman married to?

The 39-year-old is married to fellow DOI skater Lukasz Rozycki. The couple have been together for nearly 20 years and often share sweet photos of one another on social media.

