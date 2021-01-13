Dancing On Ice star to pull out of first show over injury - details Graham Bell and his pro partner were involved in an accident on the ice

Dancing On Ice has confirmed that Graham Bell and his professional skating partner Yebin Mok will not take part in this weekend's show after a "freak accident."

ITV told press in a statement: "This week Olympic Skier Graham Bell and his partner Yebin had a freak accident which resulted in her having a laceration in her leg. Yebin received immediate medical attention and is now resting and healing."

The statement continues: "This has meant Rufus and Robin are performing on Sunday's show, and Graham will be skating alone in a group number this Sunday and will be back next week.

"Karina Mantra will be stepping in for Yebin whilst she recuperates." Yebin and Graham are yet to speak publically on the news.

The announcement comes shortly after a report circulated that the show was thrown into jeopardy after five members of crew were reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

ITV released a statement in respond, stating: "We have had a robust set of measures in place ever since work on the series commenced to ensure the wellbeing of everyone connected with the production."

Graham and Yebin suffered a freak accident

The ITV programme is due to start on January 17 – two weeks later than normal. The skating competition will see a number of celebrities take to the rink while regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield reprise their roles as hosts.

As well as Graham, other famous faces taking to the rink for the ITV programme's 13th series are: Myleene Klass, Sonny Jay, Rufus Hound, Lady Leshurr, Joe-Warren Plant, Jason Donovan, Fay Brookes, and Billie Shepherd.

The contestants will be hoping to impress viewers with their routines as well as judges John Barrowman, Ashley Banjo, and Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, who are also set to return to the show.

Dancing On Ice, starts on Sunday 17th January at 6pm on ITV.

