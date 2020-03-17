Loose Women star Linda Robson reveals what she'd tell her younger self with throwback picture The Birds of a Feather actress has been in the TV business for over fifty years

Linda Robson has opened up about the advice that she would give to her younger self. Appearing on Tuesday's Loose Women, the actress explained: "I mean, I started working when I was 10, so I've been in the business 52 years," she began, adding: "so I would say to myself 'keep working hard, and hopefully when you get to your sixties, you'll still be working', and luckily I am still working."

WATCH: Linda Robson reveals incredible throwback picture and advice to younger self

The 62-year-old and her fellow panellists even shared throwback pictures of themselves from days gone by, with Linda's showing her in the early days of her filming in hit TV comedy Birds of a Feather – a show in which she starred for over ten years. The picture saw Linda looking youthful as she commented: "That was early days on Birds of a Feather, we started that in probably 1989, so that's 30 something years ago," before fellow Loose Women presenter Andrea McLean made a quip about the resemblance: "Look at that, you do like a blue shirt!"

Linda in her Birds of a Feather days

The actress no doubt had to adjust to new Loose Women format while appearing on Tuesday's show. At the beginning of the week, the team behind the daytime show decided to alter its usual format by no longer including a live studio audience during filming.

The change was made to follow precautions set out by the government amidst the coronavirus outbreak. SRO, the ticketing website through which viewers apply to sit in the live audience said on its website: "We do not know when audiences will return to the show, but the dates on which the show will take place are still on the website and you may add yourself to the waiting list. If audiences are admitted back to the show on that date, we can contact you to let you know."

