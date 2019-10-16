Linda Robson FINALLY reveals reason for her absence from Loose Women The Birds of a Feather star is set to return to the ITV show

Linda Robson has opened up about her decision to take a break from Loose Women. The 61-year-old has been off-air since January, much to the disappointment of her fans. But now Linda has confirmed she will be coming back to the ITV show - and has finally revealed her reason for taking a hiatus. "I'm coming back to Loose Women," Linda confirmed to the Mirror. "I had a little break. We had a few problems in the family, but I'm fine." The star added that one of her family members had been ill.

According to the publication, Linda, who has spoken previously about her battle with anxiety, is said to have struggled over the Christmas period. But she is excited to rejoin the Loose Women ladies in the not-too-distant future – in particular she's looking forward to the "gossip in the green room and our little chats". "That's my favourite part – the things you never see on air," Linda revealed.

The TV star is still very close to her colleagues; earlier this week she spent some quality time catching up with Nadia Sawalha, Kaye Adams, Brenda Edwards and Jane Moore at the launch of Stacey Solomon’s new Primark clothing range. Linda shared a snapshot from the reunion, writing: "Had the most amazing night at my lovely @staceysolomon @primark launch! So happy to be reunited with all my friends. I love these ladies with all me heart."

During her absence from the show, Linda has been putting the focus on her family. The star has shared a number of photos on Instagram showing her spending time with her granddaughters, Lila, five, and two-year-old Betsy – her oldest daughter Lauren's children. Linda has been married to husband Mark Dunford since 1990, and the couple share son Louis, 27, and daughter Roberta, born in 1996. Lauren is her daughter from a previous relationship. The actress often talks about her family on Loose Women, and clearly adores being a grandmother, frequently taking Lila and Betsy out on day trips to the park or looking after them while Lauren is at work. She previously spoke about the lessons she is trying to teach them, including being careful with money. "We gave Lila a piggybank and she's saving up £2 because she wants to go to Disneyland," she explained during an appearance on Loose Women.