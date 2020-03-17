It's a very special day in Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford's household. This Morning star Ruth is celebrating her 60th birthday, and to mark the event her husband took to social media to pay a loving tribute. The TV presenter shared a picture on Instagram showing the couple posing together in matching St Patrick's Day novelty glasses. "Sometimes a Girl can just have too much fun," he wrote. "Ruth's Birthday and #StPatricksDay all on the same day!!!!!" Eamonn, who will be 60 in December, also posted a message on Twitter, in which he also spoke about his late father.

The TV star, who was born and raised in Belfast, tweeted: "March 17th. A doubly Special Day in My Calendar… my late Father's Favourite day of the year. I remember you even more so today Dad for making St Pat Special for us as kids… It's also @RuthieeL's Birthday ... and it's a significant one!"

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby wish Ruth Langsford a happy 60th birthday!

Ruth should have been celebrating her 60th birthday on a romantic holiday in Italy with her husband. But the coronavirus pandemic ultimately scuppered those plans. Last week, the TV couple spoke to HELLO! about Ruth's altered birthday celebrations, with Eamonn revealing that on the day itself he would be taking his wife to a restaurant, coupled with some shopping for her perfect gift. Their close-knit family will also be included in the celebrations; as well as the couple’s 18-year-old son Jack, they have Eamonn's three children from his first marriage: Declan, Rebecca and Niall. Additional celebrations for Ruth include a big summer party, as well as a girls’ weekend away.

Ruth Langsford plays a special birthday Hello! / Goodbye!

Sharing her excitement for the next decade, Ruth told HELLO!: "I can't quite believe I have reached the big 6-0 because when you are in your 20s, you think it's really old. But actually I am quite excited about it. I am very happy in my life, I have got a very happy marriage, a lovely family, I love my work and my career, so everything is going really well."

Her husband proudly added: "Ruth has a lovely attitude to life where she is physically and mentally very strong; she soldiers on through things and she is very no-nonsense. I don't think she will let age defeat her. I just stand back in awe and look at her strength and capabilities. She is an amazing person – I am not half the person she is. She is my great hero and she has got more into her groove as she has got older."