Loose Women have announced that they will be filming the popular panel show without a live studio audience. The ITV daytime show usually sees panellists such as Andrea McLean, Nadia Sawalha and Stacey Solomon joined by a live audience each day as they discuss the topical issues of the day and debate on a wide range of subjects. But, according to their audience ticketing website SRO, the live audience format will be cut for the foreseeable future.

The website, through which viewers can apply to sit in the audience, said in a statement: "We do not know when audiences will return to the show, but the dates on which the show will take place are still on the website and you may add yourself to the waiting list. If audiences are admitted back to the show on that date, we can contact you to let you know."

The Loose Ladies will return but with no live audience

The temporary show format comes soon after Loose Women had a break from television last week due to the coverage of the Cheltenham races. On their last show of the week, aired last Monday, Andrea addressed the scheduling change and bid a temporary goodbye to fans: "Us fine fillies are off air for the week for the Cheltenham Festival, but it’s business as usual next week."

The daytime show have said they're unsure when an audience will return

However, despite the lack of live audience, the popular show is returning to screens this week with its usual celebrity interviews and topical debates. Monday's episode will see Kerry Katona, John Torode and Greg Wallace join the panel. Taking to social media, the show tweeted: "Missing the #LooseWomen? We'll be back on Monday 16 March for a special Mother's Week celebration. @Nadiasawalha and @StaceySolomon have been reading your motherhood stories and they can really relate to them. Join the chat on @ITV and @WeAreSTV from 12.30pm on Monday."

