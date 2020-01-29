Following her triumphant return to the Loose Women panel this month, Linda Robson made a sensational appearance at the National Television Awards on Tuesday evening. Accompanied by her Loose Women co-stars, the actress looked fabulous in her red gown as she walked down the red carpet. She was seen happily talking to fans whilst linking arms with Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams. The presenters all made a statement by wearing red as they posed together.

The outing comes nearly three weeks after Birds of a Feather star Linda bravely detailed her battle with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, anxiety and depression, and a six-week stint in a treatment facility. When she returned to the show, she explained that her OCD reached severe levels as a result of taking medication for sleep. "I went to see somebody about it and they gave me a tablet," the star began. "But I had a really bad reaction to it. I had a proper meltdown, I got really bad anxiety, I got really bad depression and my OCD kicked into overdrive."

Linda went on to explain that friend and fellow panellist Stacey Solomon helped her on her journey to recovery after spotting signs of Linda's OCD, such as seeing her need her phone on full charge at all times. The mum-of-four explained, "I'd have the mobile chargers, like five or six of them, ready to charge if it ran out." After six weeks in the facility, Linda came out on more medication than before and it was making her hyper, leading her to turn to alcohol. "The medication they were giving me was making me hyper instead of it calming me down so then I started drinking again because I couldn't face the day," she said.

Despite having an incredibly difficult couple of years, Linda's return was met with great applause and support from her fellow panellists. Stacey, Kaye, Nadia and Jane Moore all commended Linda's bravery and strength, as Linda finished: "I hope it helps people."

