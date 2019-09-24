Loose Women star Linda Robson hints at RETURN to ITV daytime show The Birds of a Feather actress has been missed by Loose Women fans

Linda Robson hasn't been on Loose Women all year and she has been much missed by fans of the ITV daytime show, as well as her co-stars. But on Monday, the Birds of a Feather actress gave a big hint that she will be returning in the near future. Taking to Instagram, the TV personality shared a photo of herself standing outside the ITV studios, and wrote in the caption: "Popped into @ITV today for a meeting. Looking forward to catching up with some old friends very soon. Love nanny Linda." Fans were quick to share their excitement, with one writing: "Please say you're coming back to Loose Women," while another wrote: "Would be so lovely to see you back on Loose Women." Panellist Jane Moore also added to the speculation by responding with a series of celebratory dancing emojis.

Linda Robson has hinted that she will be returning to Loose Women

Linda has not publically commented on why she is no longer on Loose Women, and neither has the television show. Fans were surprised that she didn't make an appearance on the recent Loose Women anniversary show, which saw former stars including Sherrie Hewson and Jane McDonald come back for it. However, it has been reported that she was wanting to spend more time with her family. The former actress is a doting grandmother to Lila, five, and two-year-old Betsy – her oldest daughter Lauren's children. Linda has been married to husband Mark Dunford since 1990, and the couple share son Louis, 27, and daughter Roberta, born in 1996. Lauren is her daughter from a previous relationship.

The Loose Women star made a rare red carpet appearance in August

Although Linda has been keeping a low profile during her time off from Loose Women, she has been sharing some sweet family photos of herself with her grandchildren on Instagram. The actress often spoke about her family on Loose Women, and clearly adores being a grandmother, often taking Lila and Betsy out on day trips to the park or looking after them while Lauren is at work. She previously spoke about the lessons she is teaching them, including being careful with money. "We gave Lila a piggybank and she's saving up £2 because she wants to go to Disneyland," she explained during an appearance on the ITV daytime show.

