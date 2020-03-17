The team at This Morning have been sharing some of their favourite films and TV boxsets to watch for those who are social distancing or self-isolating at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. Regular favourites such as Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and Vanessa Feltz have been giving their recommendations of what to watch including hugely popular shows such as Game of Thrones, The Jinx and Love Is Blind. So one by one, here are their top choices…

Holly Willoughby's top choice

Holly has quite a few TV suggestions up her sleeve. The 39-year-old first mentioned series The Jinx: The Life and Death of Robert Durst. The six-part documentary series, which is based on true events, tells the story of New York-based real estate heir Robert Durst who is accused of murder after his wife disappears. On the show, Holly said: "It's fascinating… the last few seconds of that documentary is possibly some of the best TV I have ever seen." High praise indeed! The Jinx is available on Sky, NOWTV and Amazon. Holly is also a fan of another popular show that's had everyone talking recently, Love Is Blind. "Love is Blind! It's so good… it's the kind of stuff that I love," she said. The first season of the reality show is available on Netflix.

Holly has been loving docu-series The Jinx

Phillip Schofield's top choice

"I've gone for Game of Thrones because it's won 58 Primetime Emmy Awards and if you wanted to watch the whole thing back to back and you've got quite a bit of time, an hour each it would take you three days and sixteen minutes to watch the whole lot," explained super-fan Phillip. For those unfamiliar of the hugely popular show, Game of Thrones is a fantasy drama based on the set of novels by George R. R. Martin. The show consists of eight seasons set in the fictional continents of Westeros and Essos, and has many different storylines and arcs involved that will no doubt have you gripped. Host Phillip is such a fan that for Halloween he even dressed as one of its characters. "We got the Game of Thrones full team in and they made me into the Knight King, which was one of the most amazing moments in my career ever," he said. You can watch Game of Thrones on Sky, NOWTV or Amazon.

Phillip is a big fan of Game of Thrones

Emma Kenny's top choice

Psychologist and This Morning regular contributor Emma Kenny was on the sofa on Tuesday and went for a more upbeat choice: Sex Education. "It's the childhood and teenage-hood I wish I'd had as opposed to the boring one I encountered," she explained. Sex Education is a British comedy series based on mum and sex therapist Jean (Gillian Anderson) and her teenage son Otis (Asa Butterfield) who begins dishing out advice and sex education to his fellow classmates. Both series one and two are available on Netflix.

Sex Education is available on Netflix

Sharon Marshall's top choice

This Morning's resident soap queen initially joked about turning to Peppa Pig as an "emergency" before going on to recommend classic British sitcom Only Fools and Horses. "You can't go wrong with something that's fun and nice family viewing," she explained, with Phillip agreeing: "Any one of those sort of things, Porridge, Dad's Army, they're great fun." You can watch Only Fools and Horses on BritBox.

Classic sitcom Only Fools and Horses is a popular choice

Vanessa Feltz's top choice

Also referring to a classic, This Morning's agony aunt Vanessa Feltz threw The Sopranos into the ring of TV shows to watch. "It's magnificent," she said, adding: "It's kind of Martin Scorsese-esque, it's all about the Mafia, but this guy Tony Soprano is in therapy because he just can't be violent in the way that he's got to be, and you find yourself falling for him… it's wonderful." The hit TV show is often thought of as a classic and is available to watch on Sky, Amazon and NOWTV.

Vanessa Feltz recommends The Sopranos

Stanley Johnson's top choice

He might be the Prime Minister's father, but he's not opposed to sitting down and watching a good TV show. The former I'm a Celeb star, who often appears on This Morning taking part in debates and topical discussions, is a big fan of David Attenborough.

David Attenborough's nature documentaries are hugely popular

"He has done such a wonderful set of box sets you could spend a month, two months, looking at the Attenborough earth," he said. Our Planet is available to watch on Netflix and BritBox.

