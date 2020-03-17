This Morning star Dr Zoe Williams has revealed that she is self-isolating after suffering from symptoms of the coronavirus. Appearing on Tuesday's show via video link, the GP and regular This Morning contributor explained to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that as well as feeling the usual symptoms of the virus, she felt like she "had a cold" and was "near the end" of the illness, with 11 days to go in isolation.

WATCH: Dr Zoe Williams reveals to Holly and Phillip she's self-isolating

"I'm young, I'm healthy, I very rarely get sick, I very rarely get unwell, so my experience with this illness has been that it's been a relatively mild illness," she said. "Don't get me wrong it's knocked me off my feet for a couple of days, I wouldn't have been able to work and function, but you know it's not the worst thing in the world. Of course the people who are older or have underlying health conditions, their experience may well be very different, but it's reassuring that it's not that bad."

Dr Zoe Williams has revealed she's self-isolating

The 39-year-old, who believes she contracted the virus while at work as an NHS physician, also explained her frustration at not receiving a test and formal diagnosis. "I think at the moment, it's quite frustrating for me that I haven't been tested," she said, adding: "I think I've had it [COVID-19], but [a test] would be great for me coming out the other end, to go back to work knowing I've had the virus and meaning that I could go and see those people at home that still need seeing at home, I could go into nursing homes. I still have to be very careful obviously I can still take the virus in with me on my fingers, clothes, but I can go in with the confidence that I've got immunity so I'm not going to contract the virus from other people, so I think testing for NHS staff is imperative."

Dr Zoe is a regular contributor on This Morning

The news comes shortly after fellow TV regular Susanna Reid confirmed that she and her family were self-isolating after her son began showing symptoms. The Good Morning Britain presenter confirmed the news via Twitter on Monday night, writing: "I am currently well but due to the new advice today I will be self-isolating for two weeks due to symptoms in my household. Stay well everyone."

Susanna then also spoke out video link on Tuesday morning, to confirm her news to fellow presenters Piers Morgan and Charlotte Hawkins. The 49-year-old admitted she was going to really miss her work, with colleague Charlotte confiding that she was already feeling the pressure to fill Susanna's seat in her absence. Piers and Charlotte also read out messages of support that had been sent in by viewers, wishing the TV star and her family well.

