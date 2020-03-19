Here's how you can watch all of your favourite Disney films next week The perfect distraction from isolation

Disney+ couldn’t be launching at a better time; while we’re all stuck at home isolating due to the coronavirus outbreak, we’re quickly running out of things to watch on Netflix. Luckily for us, the new streaming service will be here on the March 24, and it’s got some film gems we can’t wait to get stuck into.

An introductory offer for an annual subscription to the service is available now at just £49.99, a £10 saving from the usual annual cost of £59.99. It also works out much cheaper than paying the monthly rate of £5.99, and it is equivalent to £4.17 per month. Not bad, right? The offer won't be there forever though; following the launch of the service, it will go back to its standard price.

While we can expect new TV shows such as Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, we’ll be turning to our favourite Disney films for some classic entertainment.

Films to watch on Disney+

Alice in Wonderland (1951)

From the moment the Cheshire Cat arrives on screen to the Queen of Hearts’ iconic lines, this film is a joy from start to finish. If you haven’t introduced the kids to it, now is the time.

Coco (2017)

This Oscar-winning film is one of the most impressive Disney feature films, which follows 12-year-old Miguel on his journey to the Land of the Dead.

Finding Nemo (2003)

Who doesn’t love Dory and her forgetfulness? The Pixar film became a huge hit when it was first released, and is still very much loved by audiences of all ages. You might even manage to get your teenager to enjoy some family time if you put this on.

Frozen (2013)

Frozen could have hypnotic effects on young children, such is its power to give you some peace and quiet. But we know that, deep down, you love it too.

The Jungle Book (1967)

This classic is available in two versions on Disney+ - the original and the new live-action. Both are worth a watch, if you want to make a whole afternoon of it.

Robin Hood (1973)

We bet just thinking about this film has got you singing songs in your head. Another absolute favourite, and one that’s hard to find anywhere else.

Captain Marvel (2019)

This recently-released film was a box office hit, and we’re guaranteed to be watching it over and over again when we have constant access.

Of course, the streaming service has hundreds more films to watch, both classic and new. From Lion King to Avatar, Toy Story to The Sound of Music, it’s the best investment you’ll make so far this year. Find out more at disneyplus.com/uk.

