The second series of Liar, which stars Joanne Froggatt, has had us gripped since it started earlier this month, but there seems to be one thing that is distracting viewers as they watch the show: the timelines. The constant flip between past and present, in order to tell the story of Andrew Earlham's murder, has left some fans confused.

WATCH: ITV's Liar official trailer

Taking to social media, viewers were quick to vent their frustration at having to keep up with the changing times. One person wrote: "This series is getting more confusing, do we need to go back 8 years?! #LiarITV." While another wrote: "#Liar It's really dragging. How many more episodes?" One other tweeter had similar frustrations while watching the show. They posted: "So just watched tonight's ep of #ITVLiar and feel like we haven't moved forward at all since last episode but gone off on tangents about father and Andy's mate. Plot not moved on at all. Every ep ends with Laura's arrest. #stale #stagnant #Liar #Yawn."

However, despite the jump between time periods, many are still enjoying the suspense in the drama and are desperate to work out who's behind Andrew's mysterious death. "Is it her sister, can’t wait to find out. Loving the flashback tonight #Liar #LiarITV @JoFroggatt," wrote a viewer. While another agreed, writing: "I loved that episode of #Liar. Laura and Andrew's flashbacks were brilliant @JoFroggatt & @ioangruffudd were incredible! I still don't think Laura did it it's too obvious @itv xx."

Monday night's episode of Liar was the fourth instalment in the series that sees Laura Nielson, played by Joanne, arrested for the murder of her attacker Andrew Earlham, who died at the end of series one. While Laura has been arrested, in true drama series style, there are plenty of other potential leads including her sister, Katie, Laura's partner, and even another of Andrew's victims. Who will be revealed as the killer? We can't wait to find out.

