Liar star Joanne Froggatt shuts down major fan theory about season two 

Joanna Froggatt has opened up about what to expect in season two of the hugely popular drama Liar, and has confirmed that despite theories suggesting otherwise, Ioan Gruffudd's character Andrea Earlham is most definitely dead. The character was killed off in the season one finale, and season two will follow Joanne's character Laura as she is accused of his murder. Despite his character's death, the Fantastic Four actor will reprise his role as Andrew for a second series, and is thought to be appearing in flashbacks.

Joanne confirmed Andrew's fate

Chatting to What's on TV about the upcoming series, which is set to air on BBC One on 2 March, the Downton Abbey actress said: "Andrew is definitely dead. The series goes over the last three weeks between him disappearing and turning up dead. We see who killed him and who's the liar now. Laura is under suspicion. She feels angry the injustice has carried on and she is now a suspect. Andrew is still haunting her."

What do you think will happen in season two?

She added: "But several characters had a reason to want something terrible to happen to Andrew. It shows how one person's actions have a snowball effect on so many lives." We can't wait to find out who did it! Speaking about the new series, the show creators Harry and Jack Williams said: "It has been a joy returning to Liar and our reunion with Joanne and Ioan. Equally we are thrilled to have Katherine Kelly on board as DI Renton after her stellar performance in Cheat. This thrilling new season will dive deeper into the complicated relationship between Laura and Andrew and the mystery surrounding his death."

Joanne also previously opened up about why she opted to do the show, explaining: "I like a challenge. I think I work better with a challenge, and there can be a challenge, in so many different ways... It’s a story and subject matter that I feel is really tackled, in such an original way, and opened up so many questions when I read the script. The viewers are going to sit there going, 'What about this? What do I think about this? Why am I thinking this? What do I think about him and her, and everybody around them?' I just found it a fascinating project."