Who is in the cast of Liar season two? From Joanne Froggatt to Katherine Kelly, meet the cast of Liar season two here

Fans are already obsessed with Liar season two, which looks at the murder of Andrew Earlham and how Laura Nielson is accused of the crime. The series has an incredibly impressive cast of some of the best acting talent in Britain, so find out more about the star-studded list of performers here…

Laura Nielson - Joanne Froggatt

Joanne plays Laura, a woman accused of killing her attacker. Speaking about returning to the role to BT, she said: "It was a really exciting prospect to go back to Liar. When something has gone so well you want to fulfil the story and your commitment to the project. It was such a lovely group of people to work with as well. I love working with Ioan Gruffudd, James Strong, our main director [who] came back, Jack and Harry Williams, and all of the team. I was thrilled to be back with everybody making something that would stand up to and, hopefully, surpass the first series." The star is perhaps best known for playing Anna Bates, the lady's maid, on Downton Abbey. She has also starred in Robin Hood and Life on Mars.

Andrew Earlham - Ioan Gruffudd

Ioan plays Andrew, a man murdered in the season one finale. However, the truth about his death will play out throughout a series of flashbacks in season two, meaning that his story isn't over quite yet! Speaking about what to expect from Andrew in season two, he explained: "Andrew has got away with his crimes for so long, which led to his overconfidence about what he could and could not do. But we see him facing the reality of having been caught and going on the run. Although this is his great demise, he doesn’t lose the manipulation tactics he has at his disposal. It’s almost like a rat trapped in a corner. He is still going to find a way to fight and get out." The Welsh actor has an impressive filmography, and has previously starred in Fantastic Four, Titanic, UnReal and Glee.

DI Karen Renton - Katherine Kelly

Katherine plays the determined and straight-talking inspector who suspects that Laura is behind Andrew's death. Speaking about taking on the role, she told the Standard: "I personally can only play those characters if I feel like they're authentic, and they come from a truth, and a truth of a story. It's my belief that Karen Renton is that way because she has to be that, and if she wasn't that, I wouldn't believe that out of all the detectives that they could send from the Met to solve this front-page news story, why would they pick her if she wasn't excellent at her job?"

Katherine is an expert telly detective, as she also plays one on Netflix's Criminal and Happy Valley. She has also starred in Gentleman Jack and Cheat.

Ruby Allen - Sian Clifford

Sian plays a new character Ruby. While little is known about her role, Sian is becoming a household name thanks to her role as Claire in Fleabag. She is also due to star is Diana Ingram in the upcoming ITV drama Quiz about the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? cheating scandal.

Jennifer Robertson - Jill Halfpenny

Jennifer is one of the suspects who might have killed Andrew after her girlfriend was attacked by him while she was deployed in Iraq. Jill is having a very busy time at the moment, as she has also recently starred in the latest series of Doctor Who, and was previously a lead role in BBC's Dark Money.

DI Vanessa Harmon - Shelley Conn

In the series, Vanessa is one of the 17 women who was attacked by Andrew, and is also investigating the case. Shelley is best known for her roles in Heartbeat, Death in Paradise and W1A.

DS Rory Maxwell - Danny Webb

Alongside DI Harmon, DS Rory Maxwell is on the case about what happened to Andrew. Danny is perhaps best known for his roles in Alien 3, Henry VIII and Valkyrie.

Winnie Peterson - Amy Nuttall

Joanne's fellow Downton star Amy is perhaps best known for playing housemaid Ethel Parks in the ITV drama. She has also starred in New Tricks and Despite the Falling Snow. She also played Chloe Atkinson in Emmerdale between 2000 to 2005.

