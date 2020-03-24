The Chase star Paul Sinha has said that his friend and quiz teammate has died from the coronavirus. According to the Mirror Online, the Chaser took to Twitter to write a tribute to his friend, saying: "Woken up to the news that Jon Jacob, my friend and quiz teammate for the last decade, has succumbed to corona. Farewell mate, we smashed Sunday afternoons. And you'll always be the Greatest Classical Music Quizzer ever."

Paul himself has also revealed that he has been suffering with symptoms of the virus. The 49-year-old tweeted on Sunday: "Although I can't be sure and I can't be tested it seems likely I have Coronavirus. Started social distancing a few days too late. Anyone upsets me; I'll be around to sneeze in your home."

The quizzer has also been using his platform to raise awareness of the importance of social distancing since the outbreak began. Posting on Twitter last week, he explained: "Social Distancing. Self Isolation. It's the only way we are going to get through this. If you're stubbornly refusing to practice this in any way, you're doing a great job in consigning friends and relatives to an early grave." With another tweet of his explaining further: "Cough, slight fever, weakness, exhaustion. Utter exhaustion. Good thing I’ve not been wandering round pubs 'living my life whatever'."

On Monday, the UK government implemented strict social-distancing rules, telling the British public that this method of self-isolation is vital when it comes to slowing the spread of the coronavirus. In a statement to the country, Boris Johnson laid down lockdown guidelines for the public to follow. These include leaving your house for food shopping and one form of exercise only once a day, work from home where possible and do not meet with friends or anyone that is not within your household.

