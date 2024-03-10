Why is The Young Royals ending after three seasons?

The Young Royals is one of Netflix’s most popular LGBTQ+ shows, garnering a legion of fans after it first landed on the streaming platform in 2021. The popular shows following Prince Wilhelm, a Swedish royal, who is forced to start a boarding school after getting in hot water with the press, only to fall in love with a scholarship student, Simon.

The show is set to return on 11 March for the third and final season, but why is it ended so soon when it’s so popular? Find out here…

WATCH: The Young Royals follows the relationship of the Prince of Sweden and his boyfriend, Simon

Despite the Swedish show being one of Netflix’s most streamed shows and in the top 10 of several countries around the world, it is ended after season three to coincide with the show runner Lisa Ambjörn’s vision for the drama. She revealed that she had “always imagined” that the story would be “told in three part” adding that the ending was “clear to me from the start”.

The Young Royals lands on Netflix on 11 March

So what is the story about? The synopsis reads: "When Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) arrives at the prestigious boarding school Hillerska he finally gets an opportunity to explore his true self and find out what kind of life he really wants.

“Wilhelm starts dreaming of a future filled with freedom and unconditional love far away from the royal obligations - but when he unexpectedly becomes next in line for the throne his dilemma is heightened as he has to make a choice. Love or duty.”

The story follows Prince Wilhelm

The third season sees Wilhelm struggles with a “crisis” in the school, with the synopsis reading: “The prince and Simon are determined to be together, but what are they willing to sacrifice when realising that their freedom and love might be at odds with the Royal ideals, traditions and responsibilities?”

© Photo: Netflix Edvin Ryding stars as Wilhelm

Fans were unsurprisingly quite passionate about the final season’s trailer, which saw the couple go through plenty of trials and tribulations. Commenting on the video, one person wrote: “Literally one of the most beautiful love stories on Netflix, they deserve their happy ending PLEASE,” while another person added: "I'm crying even at the trailer, I can't imagine how I will be when this season arrives! Fellow Young royals lovers, we're in this rollercoaster of emotions together!”