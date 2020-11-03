Martin Lewis had a brand new look to share with fans this week! The Money Saving Expert founder took to Instagram with a throwback photo showing him dressed up as Star Trek's Spock, complete with his character's distinctive dark hair and eyebrows.

"Four years ago today," Martin, 48, captioned the image. "It was a different world #livelongandprosper #spock."

Martin's love of Star Trek is well-known. Earlier this year, he shared a funny exchange on Twitter with his wife of ten years, Lara Lewington, as she poked fun at his love of the franchise.

It began when Martin tried to tempt his wife to join him on a very unique holiday, writing: "Ok, wow, just seen there is a @startrekcruise – sorely tempted, but not got a hope in hell of persuading Mrs MSE [Money Saving Expert]. Any chance @LaraLewington? Pretty pls."

Martin Lewis was transformed into Spock

A short time later, Lara did indeed respond: "Erm, I think I might be busy. Oh, you haven't said a date, erm…"

Martin, 47, and Lara have been married since May 2009. Lara, 40, is a TV presenter, journalist and former weather presenter. Since 2011, she has worked as a reporter on BBC's Click, and is also the technology columnist for Woman magazine.

The couple share one child together, daughter Sapphire, who was born in 2012. In a blog post written shortly after her birth, Martin shared: "Her name is Sapphire Susan Lewis and while she weighs a wee 6lb 6oz, her weight in joy is immeasurable.

The TV star and wife Lara Lewington

"Last night was her first one at home and it was quite exhausting (I think she's operating in a US time zone for some reason), though worth every second.

"Mrs MSE and I would like to thank everyone who has sent their best wishes. We're overwhelmed and feel very fortunate at the volume of messages, though I'm sure you'll forgive us not responding individually, as at the moment we're going to spend our time concentrating on feeding, cuddling and nappies.

"Many of you have asked to see a picture. I hope you'll understand that we've decided not to put any pictures of her in the public space. Though for a description, I can say without any fear of contradiction, she is quite the most beautiful baby I have ever seen."

