Piers Morgan has revealed that he would like to swap celebrities for war veterans for a new series of Piers Morgan's Life Stories. The Good Morning Britain presenter made the decision live on the breakfast show after meeting Ken, a care home resident whose interview went from five minutes to 20 as Piers, Susanna and the viewers were fascinated by his incredible experiences. Calling his experience the most interesting story he had ever heard, Piers proposed a change in his popular TV show. Watch...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan wants to change TV show format

Ken and care home worker Kia, who went viral after Kia was filmed gifting the war veteran a cushion featuring a photograph of his late wife, had fans of the show in tears. Speaking about the beautiful interview, one person wrote: "Oh my days! Ken and Kia. Not a dry eye in the house! Ken is an inspirational legend, and Kia is a 21st century angel. Thank you both for this truly heartwarming story." Another added: "Ken and Kia, both the pride of Britain. Remarkable old man and a remarkable young woman."

READ: Piers Morgan forced to apologise to Lady Gaga for criticising her work with the World Health Organisation